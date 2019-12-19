Summer Fresh: Where to Shop For Western Dresses On A Budget In Dadar

Janta Readymade Stores

Dadar, Mumbai
4.0

Narayan Niwas, Shop 2, 231-B, Lady Jamshedji Road, Dadar West, Mumbai

While exploring Dadar, we came across this streetside stall, Janata Readymade, that's well stocked with cotton clothing that's perfect for summer wear. The stall is small, but it's definitely worth exploring for the variety and quality that you'll get here. We liked a cotton printed top in black with a floral pattern in earthy tones, a flowy white and black tunic with buttons down the front, and a strappy white dress with pink floral pattern and tassels on the hem - the perfect beachwear, we think! Though it's a street stall, we found the clothes to be of good quality and great for the price points. We shopped for a dress here for INR 400 only.

How Much Did It Cost

Under ₹500

