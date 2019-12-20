Peace Out At This Almost 100-Year-Old Japanese Temple In The Middle Of Worli

The calming and peaceful atmosphere is immediately overwhelming after stepping into the temple area from the main road. The traffic, the noise exchanged for quiet and greenery. It’s a strange scenario; one minute you’re surrounded by the honking cars, and the next minute the tall white structure somehow makes it all go away. The temple area is like a silent zone of the library only to be disturbed by occasional fluttering of the birds that flow onto the surrounding trees.

The structure of the temple is beautiful, with its praying area out in front. Find big, bold Buddhist inscription on the main door. As we walked around, we were greeted by Bhikshu Morita {the resident monk} who showed us around. Think oriental in the city of stock markets.

The main hall is where everyone gathers to pray, with two wooden drums in the corner. The walls adorn paintings on Buddha’s life, and a six and a half feet marble statue of Buddha in one of the smaller room. Morita tells us, chanting the mantra na-mu-myo-ho-ren-ge-kyo is the norm here, and we found ourselves soothed by the musical chants.