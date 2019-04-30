Jaw Breaker Burger!

Always heard about tall burgers, but never tried one! So I went to Jimis Burger when I heard about the burger named Jaw Breaker! And I was really excited about it! And when it came. just looking at it made me fall for it! 😻 I was of the opinion that it might just look good for picture's sake but might not taste that well. but when I tried it. I did fall for it! So so delicious! One of the best burgers of my life! They truly make it so amazing that you just can't resist! Plus the best part about it is it didn't taste bland like many other burger joints!