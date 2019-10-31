JB Collections At Kandivali's Got Amazing Statement Jewellery

Y'all know by now that junk jewellery is a huge weakness of ours, so you can be sure that we spotted this tiny boutique in Kandivali and instantly fell in love. JB Collections is the sort of store that will sort you out for jewellery, statement and otherwise, bags, wallets, pouches and clutches, too. When we visited, festive shopping was in full swing for everyone, and so, jewellery was the need of the hour. The range started at a meagre INR 50 for the super simple stuff (and keychains too) and went up to INR 400 for the heavier pieces. We found dainty pouches with understated prints, sequinned pouches and large wallets that are great to carry on the daily, too. Head to JB Collections if you're passing by, and pop in to find matching earrings and neckpieces for your favourite outfits!