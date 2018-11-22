With the burgeoning artist community of Mumbai, Jeff Goldberg Studio in Bandra is one such space that has picked up really well since its inception, organising plays, comedy nights and other exciting events.
The Jeff Goldberg Studio Is A Bandra Venue Enough People Don't Talk About
What Makes It Awesome
Jeff Goldberg, a New-York born artist started Jeff Goldberg Studio in Bandra West a couple of years back. Though it’s primarily a training and acting studio preparing artists for theatre, direction and screenwriting, it also flings its doors open for their regular comedy nights and plays.
It also then provides an alternative to the likes of already commercially successful The Hive, The Cuckoo Club and Bandra Base. Jeff Goldberg Studio in that aspect then fills in the gap as a dedicated space for nurturing theatre {beyond the NCPA and Prithvi Theatre}.
The Studio has been a boon to the artist community as it gives a platform to the new up and coming artists to perform in front of an engaged audience, owing to its central location in Bandra. They have organised a variety of events in the past, individually or collaborating with The Cuckoo Club, and continue to do so.
Pro-Tip
The studio regularly organises comedy nights, intriguing plays and serves as a meet-up place for people to come together and appreciate live performances. Not just this, occasionally one also sees their free method acting classes that are open to one all {post registration}.
Mumbai as a city is a hard one to live in, especially if someone is looking to run a space dedicated to the arts and gigs. However, Jeff Goldberg Studio is achieving two of its goals in one space by running a training school and also doubling up as a performance venue. Two birds with one stone, we think Jeff Goldberg Studio is the one to look out for.
