The Jeff Goldberg Studio Is A Bandra Venue Enough People Don't Talk About

Jeff Goldberg, a New-York born artist started Jeff Goldberg Studio in Bandra West a couple of years back. Though it’s primarily a training and acting studio preparing artists for theatre, direction and screenwriting, it also flings its doors open for their regular comedy nights and plays.

It also then provides an alternative to the likes of already commercially successful The Hive, The Cuckoo Club and Bandra Base. Jeff Goldberg Studio in that aspect then fills in the gap as a dedicated space for nurturing theatre {beyond the NCPA and Prithvi Theatre}.

The Studio has been a boon to the artist community as it gives a platform to the new up and coming artists to perform in front of an engaged audience, owing to its central location in Bandra. They have organised a variety of events in the past, individually or collaborating with The Cuckoo Club, and continue to do so.

