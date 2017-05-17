It's True: This Ice Cream Parlour In Mumbai Serves Black Cone With Black Ice Cream.

The ice creams at Ice Kraft are generally handcrafted and rolled in front of you. This is where they will also handcraft the black ice cream for you, which goes by the name ‘triple threat’. And they will serve you the ice cream in a black cone. You just need to ask for it.

How does the ice cream get its colour? Firstly, they prepare a sauce/liquid with the black colour, that is edible black charcoal. Then they ask you for your choice of flavour – pick from orange, dark chocolate to milk chocolate.

They will take the regular ice cream, mix it with black sauce and roll it and beat it with their special instruments. It all happens in front of you – and believe us – it is jet black. Post the beating and rolling session, they decorate it for you. The black ice cream is put on the black cone, and is ready to be devoured.

If you go for the cup, they will add whipped cream to it, along with colourful sprinklers {if you’re into them}. We chose the orange flavour and took a bite. The ice cream had subtle hints of orange and was honestly pretty good.

The ice-cream in a cup will cost you INR 215 and cone will cost you INR 235.

#LBBTip: If you finish the entire cone or the cup, you’ll walk in a regular person, but step out a Goth. Hint: it all goes black.