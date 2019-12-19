Pastel Coloured Kundans & Funky Pearl Necklaces: Bookmark This Quirky Boutique In Bandra

Jewellery lovers, this one’s for you’ll. Tucked away in the lanes of Bandra West, Kohar by Kanika, is a paradise for those who love Indian accessories, funky jewellery sets and offbeat earrings. Apart from the massive collection of jewellery, it’s their quirky décor which majorly attracted us in. Just like their collection, the store’s décor too strikes a perfect balance between vintage, modern and contemporary styles. Bright coloured vintage trunks, black and white checkered floor, floral wallpaper and tons of pretty mirrors with royal golden framings – we were awed by the effort they’ve put into their interiors. They pretty much have a collection for every type – traditional Indian wear, contemporary, funky silver, elegant pearls, bright intimation jewellery pieces etc. We loved their traditional kundans with modern pastel hues on them. Their shelves also had tons of what they call the ‘cocktail collection’ which are a bunch of contemporary pieces of jewellery with an ethnic traditional touch to them. The price range of their earrings starts from INR 1,500 and the necklaces start from INR 4,500. And trust us, the collection is completely worth the investment. And did we tell you that their collection of pastel kundans were worn by the new fan girl – Tara Sutaria – in her debut Student Of The Year 2. Apart from her, Kanika’s designer pieces have been worn by a number of actresses in the Bollywood and television industry. So, we’d say, whether you’re looking for unique traditional necklaces or contemporary offbeat earrings, you know exactly which place to hit up!