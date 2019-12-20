Love Silver? This City Store Has A Collection You Shouldn't Miss

My favourite picks from Silver Streak are the decently priced but unique nose pins they have, starting at INR 200. The Bandra store has a great collection, and you’ll often spot us there going through their superb collection.

They have big, ornate necklaces, large silver necklaces which work as statement pieces, silver bangles with minakari, hand-carved silver earrings, silver earrings with faux ruby, kundan earrings, silver chandbalis, two tone silver pendants, and more. So if you’re someone who loves silver jewellery, you’re in for a treat. Not just this, if you're planning wedding shopping, their collection will suit all purposes.