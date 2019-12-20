Check out Silver Streak for excellent silver jewellery, some authentic antique stuff and fairly priced, beautiful nose pins, amongst other things.
Love Silver? This City Store Has A Collection You Shouldn't Miss
What Makes It Awesome
My favourite picks from Silver Streak are the decently priced but unique nose pins they have, starting at INR 200. The Bandra store has a great collection, and you’ll often spot us there going through their superb collection.
They have big, ornate necklaces, large silver necklaces which work as statement pieces, silver bangles with minakari, hand-carved silver earrings, silver earrings with faux ruby, kundan earrings, silver chandbalis, two tone silver pendants, and more. So if you’re someone who loves silver jewellery, you’re in for a treat. Not just this, if you're planning wedding shopping, their collection will suit all purposes.
Pro-Tip
This is a great place to pick up jewellery for the wedding season, or even a single nose pin to perk up your office look. They have a physical store, and their customer service is great. They customise as well. No exchange is allowed, however.
