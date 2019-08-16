Head To Jhama Sweets In Chembur For Amazing Sweets, And Chaat, Too!

We’ve been fans of Jhama Sweets at Chembur for years. This famous sweet shop has been around for decades (over 60 years, we’ve been told), and local Chembur folks are more than familiar with it. While they have many branches (two in Chembur, one in Sion, Vashi and Nerul each), their biggest Chembur outlet still remains the most famous.

When here, without fail try their samosa chaat and pani puri. The latter is especially divine. Their sweets, needless to say, are very good. Do try their hot gulab jamuns {they melt in your mouth, and are touted to be the best in the city} and freshly made jalebis will make you want to ask for more. Similarly, we’ve also heard great reviews about their rasgullas and malai kulfi from regular patrons. The shop is very famous for its sweets, so we’d say try whatever piques your fancy, because we’re almost certain it won’t disappoint.