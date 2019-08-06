With Great Food & Drinks, Drop By Jlwa In Bandra

Jlwa is a must-visit place if you are looking to party in and around Bandra. The vibe of this restaurant is great. The mood and the ambience change with each passing hour making it just perfect to party. It has spacious tables with a highchair and comfortable sofa seating arrangement too. Coming to the F&B, we ordered Mocktail: -Spicy Watermelon-Mint: A refreshing mocktail with watermelon juice, Mint, Jalapeno, sour mix, and club soda. -Mango Mule: Perfect mix of cucumber & mango puree, with fresh lime juice and honey. Cocktail: -Achaari Aam: Served in a Martini glass, a mix of Vodka, Kaffir infused tequila and Aam Panna. Tangy and sweet at the same time. -Banarasi Paan Beer: Now this is a great combination to try. Paan infused Vodka with Maple Syrup, Bourbon Whiskey, Egg White, Apple Juice, rosewater which is topped with Beer. The presentation of this cocktail is just perfect. Starters: -Tandoori Soya Chaap: Three pieces of perfectly marinated and tandoori masala soya Chaap served with mini naan and chantey by the side. -Jack Daniel Prawns: Loved the creaminess of the Bourbon Whiskey with soft and perfectly cooked Prawns. The Prawn cracker in the dish was complementing the entire dish. A must if you love Prawns. -Greek-Style Chicken Kebab: Three pieces of soft chicken kabab served with pita bread and hummus. -Ghee Roast Chicken Steak Roll: Four pieces of Ghee roast chicken wraps served with onion and baby spinach salad. The taste was just about okay. Mains: -Grilled Fish Fillet: Big size rawas fillet marinated and grilled in mustard was served with Lemon and coriander glaze. The fish was super soft & tasty. -Grilled Chicken Steak: Two pieces of Chicken Steak perfectly grilled were served with mash potato and exotic veggies stir-fry by the side. The Chicken Breast pieces were stuffed with Broccoli and Corn which made the dish very heavy. Dessert: -The Crème Brulee: Cream Brulee served with guava compote and fresh fruits. -Classic Brownie: A giant piece of walnut chocolate brownie served with chocolate crumble, salted caramel cream and marshmallow. Each of the item in this dessert was simply mouth-watering. This was a perfect dessert to end the meal. The ambience helps you unwind with live music/cricket screening, allowing you to spend long hours without worrying about anything and enjoying the moment. Best place to party with friends with great food and drink. Highly recommended.