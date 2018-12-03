Pretty Decor, Delish Food & Drinks: JLWA Is Changing The City's Party Scene

JLWA may sound cliché in some context, but the expression is still original. Add the name JLWA after any word and that becomes swag. The bylanes of Bandra has its space completed with JLWA, a mash-up of two worlds sustenance; Euro and Indian where innovative cuisines and fusion food are interweaved and executed. Their concept is to bring novelty and modernity to how Mumbaikars party. JLWA is a brainchild of restaurateur Priyank Sukhija who triumphed with Tamasha and Lords Of The Drinks and brought JLWA to reality. The entire venue is well-lit with suspended aerial lights without any pillars on the floor which make it spacious and clear. With an option of seating arrangements available, you feel accommodated, and the striking hues of blue, green, and gold add to the interiors. A restaurant may not be swanky, but good food does matter. JLWA has an all-day menu where you can relish some delectable cuisines for lunch, and by dusk, it’s all glamour and parties. The in-house bar has a glaring golden backdrop with mixologists blending your favourite mocktails and cocktails. Mango Mule – a combination of cucumber juice, mango puree, fresh lime juice, honey topped with ginger ale is served in a bronze glass looked traditional, and has a desi style to it. Smoked Chicken Arugula Salad – a mix of smoked chilli thyme chicken, french green beans, arugula leaves, pickled beet, boiled egg, baby capers, and chive balsamic vinaigrette. White salad detoxifies your body and also pleases the palate. Petite Falafel Pockets – a plate of pita, hummus, falafel, pickled beet, and fattoush salad. This is one dish that we eat everywhere by default. Mutto Galouti Vol-au-vent – spiced mutton galouti, round case of puff pastry, raw papaya masala, and mint ketchup. While the galouti kebab was quick to melt in the mouth, the puff was a little hard to break. Maybe that’s how the combination works. Peri Peri Roasted Pizza – pulled barbecue peri-peri chicken, Spanish onions – jalapenos and peri-peri mayonnaise. If you don’t want the 10” bread, then ask for the mini version of it which is small and easy to finish. Crème Brulee – seasoned fruit (apple), pink guava compote, and brown sugar crystal. A dessert consisting of rich custard base topped with contrasting layers of caramelised sugar. Surely, a pleasant way to end your meal. Experiences sell in a place like Mumbai, and if you want to have an all-in-one dining encounter, then a visit to JLWA is all you need.