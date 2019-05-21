JLWA is spacious, well lit up, tables well arranged, full-fledged bar available, peppy music played by the DJ, decent food, great drink options & friendly staff which will definitely make your visit worthwhile. The menu offers a good variety for Veg & Non-Veg. Mocktails are good but their cocktails have hatke combos & taste amazing. USP : Starters & Unique Cocktails On offer
JLWA: Lovely Interiors With Decent Food & Drinks & A Live DJ
Lounges
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Serve time can definitely improve & place is slightly expensive imo
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
