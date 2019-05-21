JLWA: Lovely Interiors With Decent Food & Drinks & A Live DJ

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

JLWA

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

VN Sphere Turner, 3rd Floor, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

JLWA is spacious, well lit up, tables well arranged, full-fledged bar available, peppy music played by the DJ, decent food, great drink options & friendly staff which will definitely make your visit worthwhile. The menu offers a good variety for Veg & Non-Veg. Mocktails are good but their cocktails have hatke combos & taste amazing. USP : Starters & Unique Cocktails On offer

What Could Be Better?

Serve time can definitely improve & place is slightly expensive imo

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Lounges

JLWA

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

VN Sphere Turner, 3rd Floor, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default