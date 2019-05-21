JLWA: Lovely Interiors With Decent Food & Drinks & A Live DJ

JLWA is spacious, well lit up, tables well arranged, full-fledged bar available, peppy music played by the DJ, decent food, great drink options & friendly staff which will definitely make your visit worthwhile. The menu offers a good variety for Veg & Non-Veg. Mocktails are good but their cocktails have hatke combos & taste amazing. USP : Starters & Unique Cocktails On offer