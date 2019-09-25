Jlwa: The Ultimate Party Spot For Amazing Drinks & Scrumptious Food!

JLWA: the name truly defines its glamour and nightlife within one of the most famous party hubs of Mumbai - Bandra. Location: This place is located right off Bandra linking road near Shopper’s Stop. Don't miss out on this fancy place, located on the 3rd floor of VN sphere Turner. Ambience: JLWA is a super glamorous dining restaurant and bars with an upbeat vibe and chic decor. This place has a huge space decorated with lots of bulb lights, large glass windows and a comfy couch. It has a very long bar counter with rustic golden walls. This place is perfect for your perfect nightlife in the town. Menu: JLWA serves Modern Indian and European cuisine. Having a nicely curated menu, they serve both Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian options. Also, they have different varieties of cocktails and mocktails. Staff: Having enough staff to serve all the people accommodated in this huge area, they are really helpful and courteous. The service was prompt too. Offers: This place offers large and spacious indoor seating to accommodate around 80 people at once. Smoking area is separate. A full bar is available. Valet parking facility is also provided. For larger groups, table booking is preferred. The best thing about this place is that they have live entertainment every evening. And, they are LGBTQIA friendly as well. Food: The food here was very tempting and filling. Moreover, the presentation of their dishes was extremely appealing. What we had: • Addictive Nachos (House tortillas with veggies and corn Carne topped with the liquid cheese, salsa and sour cream) • Cheese MMT (Murg Malai Tikka with green chilly cheese fondue and sirkar onion) • Chilly Button Mushroom Spring Rolls (Chilly sauteed button mushrooms with house slaw and chilly bean ketchup) • Paneer Lababdar (Cottage cheese cubes in capsicum gravy served with Lachha paratha and masala onions) • Bhuna Vegetable Biryani (Vegetable Biryani flavoured in Bhuna masala served with cucumber raita and tomato onion slaw) • Classic Brownie (Classic Brownie served with hazelnut mousse, chocolate crumb, salted caramel cream and topped with candied marshmallows) • Spicy Watermelon Mint Mocktail (Watermelon juice spiced with mint leaves, Jalapenos, sour mix and homemade soda) Attributes: Ambience: 10/10 Taste: 8/10 Quality: 9/10 Quantity: 10/10 Service: 9/10 Value for money: 8/10 Recommendation: Do try the addictive nachos. You might get addicted to it. "Dear Food Maniacs, Thank you for reading".