JLWA: Should Be Your Go-To Place In Bandra West For Some Delicious Food!

JLWA in the heart of Bandra should be your next go-to place. It's a really beautiful lounge and spacious as well. This place is superb for parties. The service is quick and the staff is friendly as well. Jeevan served us well. It has a huge menu with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. We had Mocktails, appetizers, main course and the desserts and all were amazing. The starters we had were:- 1) Nimboo Kalimiri Chicken: I loved it. It was so soft and delicious. 2) Dahi Cheese Ki Tikki: I thought it would be a little crispy but it was too soft. 3) Addictive Nachos: Yes, they were addictive. You'll really like it that you'll go on having and they were quite good in quantity. The Mocktails we had were:- 1) Mango Mule: A fusion of cucumber juice, mango puree, fresh lime, honey, topped with ginger ale. I could actually feel the taste of everything in the mocktail and it was too good. 2) Orange Punch: Had fresh Orange, Kaffir lime, sweet and sour mixed topped with orange soda. I found it okay. 3) Guava Delight: A combination of guava nectar, fresh coriander leaves, green chilli pineapple juice with Indian Spices. It was amazing. The main course we had were:- 1) JLWA Margherita - This pizza was square in shape. It was super cheesy and had a thin crust. My all-time favourite. 2) Usual Butter chicken. It came along with garlic naan! The butter Chicken tasted great so you must have if you're at JLWA. Desserts:- 1) Classic Brownie - Hazelnut mousse with chocolate crumb - salted caramel cream and candied Marshmallow. Overall, a great place with amazing music and delicious food.💕