Join LBB At Studio Pottery For An Interactive Potter Making Workshop For INR 500

There’s a reason why pottery making, which is also one of the most ancient and oldest human inventions, is still a fad in this digital era and simply refuses to fade. And why not, it has its own set of charms and benefits. It claims to reduce stress, improve focus, balance and creativity, and increases our positive outlook. So we're back with another workshop with Studio Pottery in Versova. This #WeekendsOfAwesome, we've organised a fun and interactive pottery making workshop for INR 500 only, and to ensure you learn this art from the best, we've collaborated with Vinod Dubey, who’s been pursuing his passion for pottery since the past 35 years. His passion also led him to start a shop and studio in Andheri West called Studio Pottery a.k.a Mitty Pottery. While Studio Pottery is one of the leading suppliers of arty dinnerware and home décor in the city, Mitty is a pottery studio where he conducts pottery classes and workshops. In a nutshell, it’s a small setup with a big heart.

The workshop happens on December 29th (it's a Sunday and you don't want to miss it!) from 10AM to 12PM, and people will learn the ancient art of making pots on a wheel a.k.a. wheel pottery. They'll also learn basic pottery technique and a step-by-step guide to making pots on a wheel. Mr. Dubey will also throw light on tips and tricks on mastering this art of pottery. And of course, you get to take the product of your hard labour home.