Joy Along With Indian Food At This Beautiful Resturant

And It Was Called Yellow - This is all about Joy Freshness, the Warmth Feel and comfort food. Situated at Reclamation (Bandra) Opened 3 weeks back, this place serves some good food. They are sure to get the Liquor Licence next week. Lovely Dining Experience authentic Indian Cuisine with a twist yet Indian. -Started with the Creamy Rich Coconut Lime Soup: Lovely texture with a tinge of lemon throughout, Diced chopped pieces of Prawns a bit of chilli to give the hit and balance the subtle creamy/coconut taste. Medium size fresh catch prawn as a garnish. Was good. -Hara Moong Wadi Salad: This was good. Tangy/Sweet/savoury this had it all. Home-like Moong wadi gave that crunchiness to the salad. Salad leaves fresh with Tamarind Jaggery Dressing gave that Tangy/sweet taste. Yoghurt balanced the flavours. Nice portion. At 245/+ it's a good dish. -Jhalmuri Puchka Shots: Presented well. However, when one relates to Jhalmuri it takes you to East of India and the spices and flavours - Missed the Punch. For me, it was just a normal Pani Puri. However, the Puri was crispy and the Pani had the Spicy taste. Chef if you can just make this authentic would be great. -Blue Cheese Naan: Presented in a small Sigri. 4 pieces of Fluffy Naan stuffed with a blend of Blue cheese/ Mozzarella to balance the sharpness of the blue cheese. A bit of spice and green chillies added to the flavour. -0The Greek Cheese: I did not have this. However, the texture looked good. Presented well. Texture was rusty. Beetroot Seekh stuffed with Feta. This was served with a couple of shots and pomegranate dip. Maybe next time. -Chicken & Cheese Mirchi Vada: Fried (no oil) this was good. Minced chicken with spices and chilli along with cheese stuffed inside the Bhavnagari chillies served with mayo dip which Thecha had mixed with it. 3 Hugh pieces which were enough. Minced chicken/Cheese went well. Something different. Skipped the mains - It was Curd Rice (Comfort food) made well served with Homemade pickle and papad. Balance of tadka. Overall nice. Dessert - Must have Rassogulla Truffle with Irish Cream - this was rich/creamy. Chocolate Rassogulla enhanced the dish. Their version of Irish cream was good. Not that sweet. Overall a lovely combination. Do try out. Overall - This place has a lot of potentials. Do try the Kokum Juice as well. Would have loved to try the Malvani Fritto isto/Tellicherry Pepper Chicken (maybe next time).