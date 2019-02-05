Every juice served at the Bunty Juice Centre has different innovations in it, with a twist of multiple flavours in one juice. We tried the Sanju which had a mix of four flavours i.e strawberry, mango, jamun, kiwi it was really good. And the other was Jugal Bandi, it had a mix of 8 fruit flavours. P.s: PUBG is a must try.
Head Out For These Juices With Quirky Names!
