Head Out For These Juices With Quirky Names!

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Bunty Juice Corner

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sai Sadan, 6, Chandavarkar Lane, Borivali West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Every juice served at the Bunty Juice Centre has different innovations in it, with a twist of multiple flavours in one juice. We tried the Sanju which had a mix of four flavours i.e strawberry, mango, jamun, kiwi it was really good. And the other was Jugal Bandi, it had a mix of 8 fruit flavours. P.s: PUBG is a must try.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

