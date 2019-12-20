Bling Bling: This Brand Is Selling Funky Jewellery Starting At Just INR 50

Just Jhumkas was born with a simple objective: shoppers like you and me shouldn't have to wander in the heat looking for something that could be easily be delivered at your doorstep. And we love this brand already. The best part? The jewellery comes at almost the same cost we'd buy it from say a Colaba Causeway or Linking Road.

Although they're called 'Just Jhumkas' they pretty much have all types of accessories. That's because they kickoff selling only jhumkas and eventually expanded to include others as well. Now, let's dig into their collection. If you're looking for something simple, opt for their studs. They've got amazing animal-themed studs, mismatched and quirky ones. However, what stole our hearts is their quirky and funky jhumkas. Get colourful peacock themed ones, the classic jhumkas, lotus themed ones etc. Get these at INR 250 and upwards.

If you're more into the classic junk neckpieces, you'll love their silver junk neckpieces starting at INR 160.

One thing's for sure, their collection is sure to settle all your accessories woes to literally every festive occasion. And if you're a type who loves the Indo-western style, this place is for you!