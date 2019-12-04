Sunday special Kerala style - Non-Veg Sadya served on a banana leaf at Just Kerala. This was my first cuisine on a banana leaf and I was excited to try it. I was happy to try something new but I did not meet my expectation. I am aware that Kerala food is quite healthy and yum but this was just average. The place is beautiful though with artistic portrays. Sunday binge @justkerala
Sunday Treats: Enjoy Amazing Kerala Food On A Banana Leaf At This Outlet In Andheri!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 850
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Obviously the food
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family
