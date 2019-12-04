Sunday Treats: Enjoy Amazing Kerala Food On A Banana Leaf At This Outlet In Andheri!

Casual Dining

Just Kerala

Andheri East, Mumbai
Hotel Samraj, 2nd Floor, Chakala Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

Sunday special Kerala style - Non-Veg Sadya served on a banana leaf at Just Kerala. This was my first cuisine on a banana leaf and I was excited to try it. I was happy to try something new but I did not meet my expectation. I am aware that Kerala food is quite healthy and yum but this was just average. The place is beautiful though with artistic portrays.

Obviously the food

Bae, Family

