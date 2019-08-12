Weekend Plans? Good Music Along With Some Delicious Food At Pot Pourri

Pot Pourri is an amazing place located at Cubic mall, around a distance of 10min from Chembur Station. They have a good ambience, with some good music along with some delicious mouth-watering food. The service is good and even the staff is cooperative. We had: -Kit Kat Shake: The shake completely felt like having melted kit kat with some ice cream to it. It was worth it, for the Kit kat lovers do give it a try -Ice Cream LIIT: The LIIT was strong enough for a tipsy. It was nice with some ice cream mixed and blended with for more flavours. -Jalapeno Poppers: These are small balls deep fried with a mixture of jalapeno and veggies with some extra cheese. It is served along with Mexican salsa and cocktail sauce. It tastes just too perfect to have along with some chilled drinks. -Surmai Fry: Surmai marinated with some Maharashtrian malavni styled spices, Coated with semolina and shallow fried and served with some salad is again a perfect starter. Main Course: -Peri-Peri Roast Chicken: Chicken marinated with peri peri and some basic spices grilled and served along with hand-cut potatoes ( French fries with some seasoning ) and some salad. Enough for an individual. -Shawarma Marinated Tandoor Roast Chicken Leg: Chicken leg with some seasoning and grilled and served along with warm hummus, roast onion and tomato wedges and labneh. It comes along with soft pita bread. Desert: -Chocolate Bomb: It a ball with chocolate as a cover and ice cream inside, served with some warm hot coconut to help the chocolate ball break and mix well the flavours of ice cream and coconut. -Blueberry Cheesecake: Cheesecake with some blueberry sauce was just enough to complete this beautiful meal. It had a proper proportion of sweetness. We loved this place, for its food, ambience and service would definitely recommend this place