Drop By This Place For The Perfect Goan Vibes!

Bora Bora is a casual dining restaurant which serves North Indian, Continental and Chinese cuisine along with handcrafted beers, signature cocktails & mocktails, burger, sandwich and pizza. Bora Bora is Situated Above TAP, Opposite to Juhu beach, besides bar tank, Juhu, Vile Parle West, Mumbai. With a beautiful view of the Juhu Beach enjoy the beach facing dining experience! We had Salt And Pepper Squid and Chermoula Spiced Chicken along with drinks like Bull Frog in cocktails and Bora Bora Booster in mocktails. After that, we had Mahi Afghani Fish Tikka and Chicken sunny side up burger. Along with Mother Care in Mocktails. The burger was served with fries and salad with tomato sauce. Our dinner was awesome. We personally liked the Squids, Fish Tikka and Side Up Burger in food and Mother Care in mocktails. Overall had a wonderful time at Bora Bora!