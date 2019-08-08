Healthy And Delicious: The Pantry Serves Hummus Bowls, Vegan Pizzas And More

The Pantry is one of those cute cafes where you would want to sit for hours with either a book to finish or just make memories with your friends, coupled with some coffee or hot chocolate, ofcourse. In the chaotic bylanes of Kala Ghoda, this one's an oasis of calm and it catches your attention instantly. The in-house authenticity of the food is off the charts. Each dish escapes the domestication that most global cuisines suffer from, in Indian kitchens. It'll be perhaps wrong to call the food not Indian as ingredients ranging from ragi to seasonal berries are used. We called for a smoked tuna sandwich and a hummus bowl. The tuna filling was fulfilling and the sauces were freshly made. The hummus, with a touch of thyme, made an interesting fusion when complimented by apple and granola. The hot chocolate was impressive as well. What one must also try is their special gluten-free and vegan pizzas.