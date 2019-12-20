Jutti Love: This Brand Sells Shoes That Depict Punjabi Folklore

Let's admit the fact that juttis serve our purpose every single time we're looking for that perfect pair to go with our suit-patiyala! And if you've been hunting for one off late, we've got news. JuttiChoo is that one brand we're glad we stumbled upon and here's why.

A well-made pair of juttis are what is considered to be an important accessory for most women, and owner Sushant Sood wanted to make the quintessential Jutti available to everyone under the sun. “The idea was to take a tiny part of our Punjabi tradition to places where it's not easy available. Now, people sitting in Mumbai, or even a Hyderabad can buy authentic Punjabi Juttis”, he tells us. With JuttiChoo, he has launched a bridal collection, a regular-wear collection, some florals for people who're fond of it, some with quirky prints on them, and some depicting the Punjabi folklore.

Most juttis start from INR 2,600, and have pretty zari embroidery on them that'll catch your fancy instantly. The ones in western prints are a either a bit shimmery or come with florals, and can be clubbed with a midi-dress, in case you want to style it right. Our personal favorite is a jutti that's called Coral Rush and has a fish scale-like pattern and texture. Most of the juttis are available in pastel colors, in case you aren't fond of anything gaudy. While the brand's name isn't too original (in case you get the reference) we still love how catchy the word is, and more than that, we're in awe of the collection. If you've fallen for what's in offer too, how about bookmarking the brand right away?