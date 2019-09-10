Kaitlyn's Beer Garden Is Back With A Bang!

Kaitlyn's Beer Garden is located on Hill Road Bandra West and it is above McDonald and opposite Mia Cucina hence easy to find. They have relaunched with a completely new menu plus the ambience has also changed now. The restaurant is bright and the overall setup is really cute as they have used white everywhere plus the artificial flowers kept look really great. The bar is nicely placed and looks amazing. The seatings are comfortable and nicely arranged and overall the restaurant is not too huge but still they have managed everything properly. They have also kept a space for DJ as well. They have a 2-page food menu which revolves around Global dishes but I liked the choices kept as dishes are nicely balanced for both vegetarians and no vegetarians. Prices are on par with similar kind of places and the quantity served is decent. What do I recommend? Appetizers~ Homemade Cheesy Nachos. Texas BBQ Sauce Chicken Wings. Flat Bread- Confit Tomatoes, Sundried tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella. Chicken Tikka, Roasted Peppers, Jalapenos, Onions. Pav Sliders- Mushroom, Spinach, Brie, Siracha Mayo Mains~ Wild Mushroom, Porcini, Truffle essence Risotto. Desserts~ Belgian Chocolate Sponge. Mocktails~ Virgin Mojito. Pina Colada. So the Meal at Kaitlyn's Beer Garden was perfect as I loved the food, the service was great and the new ambience made is nice and comfortable. Hence do visit here you won't be disappointed.