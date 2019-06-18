All Good Things About This Pretty Amazing Restaurant

The moment I heard that my favourite place, Kaitlyn's Beer Garden revamped and reopened at the same old address, I had to give it a visit! This is a place I associate with good food and a great selection of beers. The interiors have become brighter and prettier than ever, with artificial as well as potted plants adorning the decor. The sofas are also upholstered in pretty pink floral prints, in keeping with the aesthetic theme of the interiors. I went with my tribe and ordered a lot of items off their new menu. Had some good old Belgian Wit and then moved on to Hoppers beer. Almost all the food here pairs very well with beer and cocktails. From trusted French Fries to Buff Chili for hardcore meat lovers, they have it all. Kaitlyn's Salted French Fries is crisp on the out and soft within, just how it should be. I was very happy upon trying their Uncle Martin's Buff Chilli. It was absolutely tender, juicy and very well seasoned. I highly recommend it for those who are always looking for good buffalo meat dishes in Mumbai. The Pav Sliders are a perfect hybrid of Mumbai's favourite snack and a good hearty sandwich. Each plate comes with three such sliders along with French Fries - therefore making it a great side dish for beer or cocktails. I tried the BBQ Chicken, Scarmoza and Pineapple slider, and it was really good. In Mains, I had the Buff Steak with Barley Risotto and Asian Greens. The Risotto was cooked with the right kind of rice (that's a relief considering so many restaurants get that basic aspect wrong) and was very aromatic too. The steak was cooked to perfection. However, they should serve such dishes with steak knives. We had to make do with butter knife :) For dessert, I would highly recommend their Tiramisu. It is an absolute knockout dessert, with the right amount of coffee, and a light and airy base, topped with rich cocoa powder.