Kaitlyn's Is Back With A Bang!

Your favourite Kaitlyn's is now revamped and is in a new avatar now! Everything has been renewed from the decor to the menu. I liked the entire theme of the place, white and pink shades all over. Very much pretty and soothing to the eyes. Seatings are comfortable, widely spaced. The menu is curated to go well with the beer, I loved that aspect of the menu. Flat breads - looked amazing, tasted yum. However I would like if the breads were a more crisp from the base. Pav Sliders - These lil babies, 3 portions. Comes with a patty and lettuce. Patty felt a bit dry, needs come sauces over it to balance that. Comes with fries. Pasta - We tried arrabiata and pesto fusili, both were amazing. Loved the pesto sauce here. Quesadilla - Nice filled quesadilla, comes with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo. Brownie Cake : Perfect end to the meal.