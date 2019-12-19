Kala Ghodas Best Hidden Secret Is Out!

Kala Ghoda has this tiny quaint cafe in the bylanes of the most popular tourist lane of Kala Ghoda. ThisCafe is interesting indeed. The earlier tiny one leads you to an awesome big one inside through the backdoors. Delicious desserts health food options for all day. Beverages are amazing and their Wines are to die for. Extremely courteous staff peaceful ambience sumptuous food and die for desserts. What else does one need to spend the day with your bae?