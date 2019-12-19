Kala Ghoda has this tiny quaint cafe in the bylanes of the most popular tourist lane of Kala Ghoda. ThisCafe is interesting indeed. The earlier tiny one leads you to an awesome big one inside through the backdoors. Delicious desserts health food options for all day. Beverages are amazing and their Wines are to die for. Extremely courteous staff peaceful ambience sumptuous food and die for desserts. What else does one need to spend the day with your bae?
Kala Ghodas Best Hidden Secret Is Out!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
- Sweet Decor
- Great Drinks
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Meat Heaven
- Zen Mode
- Great Dessert
- Dee-lish
- Cheap Booze
- Home Delivery
- OMG Cuteness
- Excellent Service
- So Many Options
- Get Lit
- Family Place
- Value For Money
- best of 2016
- Home Décor
- Breakfast
- Live Music
- Food Truck
- Gourmet
- Handmade
- Great Outdoors
- Eco-friendly
- New In Town
- City Secret
- Oldies-But-Goldies
- Order Online
- Books
- Home-made
- Organic
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)