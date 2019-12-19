Meat Cutlets, Puff Pastries And More: This Bandra Gem Serves Food Starting At INR 20

We did not take too much time to spot it. Because once you enter the Birdsong Cafe lane, and ask anyone about it, they guide you to Kalpana.

Known for its burgers, chicken lollipops, puff pastries, meat cutlets and rolls, it’s a family-run establishment, with food freshly made every day. We looked at their variety and instantly knew that we're about to be in a fix, because what do you do when you want to order the best, but everything that you see is the best? Anyway, we called for a chicken cutlet (INR 30) which blew our mind right away. The filling tasted exactly like how a Chicken Rezala prep would. Next up was the chicken pattice (INR 50), which was slightly tangy, slightly spicy, and just perfect.

We also called for a chicken roti (full marks for appetite!) which essentially is a wrap or you can say a roll. For INR 100, its huge, quite filling, and in our opinion, the show-stealer. We would also recommend the Fugias here. They are east Indian sweet breads, made by deep-frying dough balls (INR 12 for a packet of 10.)