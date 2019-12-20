Play Station And Maggi Burgers: This Cafe Is A Nostalgic Evening You'll Love

Cafes

Playteria

Mulund West, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bhagyashree Apartments, Shop 9, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

There are days when you miss your school days dearly. When I entered this cafe, I was taken into a flashback directly into my classroom. A wall is dedicated to all the games we played in school right from Name, Place, Animal, Thing to Flames, and even one for practising our signatures! They have Play Station, Mario Brothers and even karaoke.

Anything Else?

I had cheesy fries for INR 115 which were so good that we wiped the plate clean. We followed this up with the relatively healthy baked vada pavs, and a very interesting Maggi tikki burger - which had tikkis made of Maggi.

