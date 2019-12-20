There are days when you miss your school days dearly. When I entered this cafe, I was taken into a flashback directly into my classroom. A wall is dedicated to all the games we played in school right from Name, Place, Animal, Thing to Flames, and even one for practising our signatures! They have Play Station, Mario Brothers and even karaoke.
Play Station And Maggi Burgers: This Cafe Is A Nostalgic Evening You'll Love
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
I had cheesy fries for INR 115 which were so good that we wiped the plate clean. We followed this up with the relatively healthy baked vada pavs, and a very interesting Maggi tikki burger - which had tikkis made of Maggi.
