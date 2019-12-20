Bollywood Celebs Love This Minimal Jewellery Brand And We Know Why

Sunny Leone was spotted a couple of times wearing accessories from this brand. Katrina Kaif chose this brand for the photoshoot of her makeup line - Kay By Katrina. And the budding star Janhavi Kapoor too loves this brand. Reason? Each and every jewellery piece of Arvino reflects an epitome of luxury, chicness and minimalism. Established in 1992, Arvino has since then maintained high-quality and international standards, product innovation and excellent craftsmanship.

Their collection which ranges from earrings to necklaces and from rings to anklets - plays around metals, pearls and precious stones. They've got accessories in silver, gold, brass and rhodium. One thing's for sure, this brand offers unique and offbeat designs which will help elevate our overall look and are sure to grab eyeballs. Depending on for what occasion you're shopping for, they've got categories like 'Monday to Friday' for working women, 'Vacationing' for those on a holiday, 'Be Celebrity' etc.

The average price range of their collection starts from INR 999 and upwards.