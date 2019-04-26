This Tiny Boutique In Dadar's Bylanes Is Chic Bridal Goals

Bridal wear lehengas and blouses have always been our favourite. So when we bumped into Kazbee, a gorgeously done up tiny boutique in Dadar, we knew we're at the right place. On entering the boutique, we saw a bright wall decked up with various kinds of applique works that were done on the wall and we were so tempted to buy them all but they aren't for sale. What's for sale though is their intricately done up lehengas in various prints and shades. They're a mix of traditional and contemporary designs that are so drool-worthy you'd want yourself or your best friend to get married right away to be able to wear them. Starting from INR 4,000, their lehengas and skirts are the real deal. The meaning of Kazbee is pretty interesting. It is a weaving pattern that's a mix of tikki and zardozi threadwork. Predominantly done in the borders of lehengas and blouses, the Kazbee form of stitching is known to be unique. The boutique also has hand-woven blouses starting at INR 5,000 that you can invest in. And you can also choose a particular design and get a customized piece made for yourself. So, what are you waiting for?