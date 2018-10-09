Keto Bakes Are A Reality & Gezond Is Proving It With Its Delicious Cakes

For a lot of people who deal with two halves of a family, wherein, one is health conscious - on a constant on/off keto diet, and the other half who rarely indulge in sweets, it’s impossible to find a place that makes the dessert that balances and meets all these requirements. Gezond was a shot in the dark at finding a perfect sugar-free cake, and ever since my first order, I haven’t looked elsewhere. The staff is beyond courteous, they add the cutest notes if you ask them to and try their hardest to meet delivery deadlines. To date, not a single order of mine has been messed up. I can't thank them enough. From delivering to a close friend to delivering a cake just in time for Raksha Bandhan, they can do it all. If you’re looking for a shopfront, you won’t find one. They’re a delivery-only kitchen and charge generally up to INR 200 for delivery to specific areas outside of their complimentary delivery zone. They’re super easy to reach out to, and they reply within minutes.