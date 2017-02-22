Before & After: How The Keto Diet Helped This Mumbai Musician Shed 10 Kilos

Firstly, the keto diet is a lifestyle where you’re eating high fat, moderate proteins, low carbs and no sugar. You’re essentially putting your body in a state of ketosis where instead of running on glucose for energy, you’re running on fat. You keep your carbs under 20-30 gms a day. Sahil followed the diet for three months, after which he went vegan for two weeks, followed by a calorie counted diet before he finally resumed to keto again {he has been on it again for the last two months and is still seeing results}. During his first stint with keto, Sahil lost about 10 kilos {he went to 66 kilos}. Presently, he’s on 69 kilos and is following the diet religiously.