Head To Khane Khas Near Linking Road In Bandra For North Indian Feasting

When you come here and see the plastic chairs and simple decor, your expectations might not soar too high. But within minutes, the menu is placed before you, the friendly staff has made their recommendations, and ten minutes later, all conversation comes to a halt as the amazing food comes to the table.

I love their tikkas and kebabs specially. If you’re opting for a simple meal, then order a mutton kebab plate, some chicken tikka and rumali roti. If you’re a little more hungry, order a full helping of tandoori chicken and a couple of rotis. It will be a very filling and satisfying experience. If you’re a vegetarian, check out their paneer bhurji rumali roti roll, paneer tikka rumali roti roll and the cheese garlic naan.