Good Food, Pretty Ambience & Soothing Music, This Place Surely Never Disappoints!

I found my perfect spot Flea Bazaar cafe for a click The interior is quite impressive and you will love to pose at each corner My day flea bazaar cafe was full of experiences. The best thing about this place is they have stalls/food truck I loved the khaugali vibes and took time to decide what should I choose for my ever-hungry & greedy soul when it comes to food. I chose Penne Arabiatta from delitalia india Without a doubt, I chose Bohri Thaal thebohrikitchen - fleabazaarcafe which #kashurecommends The Thaal covers the below: Chicken Kheema Baida Roti Chicken Russian Cutlet Smoked Mutton Kheema Samosa Incredibly Chicken Dum Biryani Mom's Caramel Pudding Jaljeera Soda & Condiments Just at Rs.600 They do serve veg as well I loved loved the Dum Biryani and Caramel pudding