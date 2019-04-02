Mumbai Khau Gallis You Must Bookmark

img-gallery-featured

Mumbai is a foodie’s paradise; from local vada pav stalls to international fine dine chains, there is something here for every budget and every palate. If street food is your style, nothing comes close to what Mumbai has to offer. Check out some of these khau gallis in Mumbai that will introduce you to some of the best street food of your life. True story.  

Churchgate Khau Galli

While they have a whole variety of street food available, it is the fish thali for INR 70 that we cannot stop thinking about! If you’re a seafood lover, this fish thali is going to make this trip worth it. While you’re here, check out the pani puri stalls and since it’s summer, the kacchi kairi soda for INR 20 is perfect to cool down with. 

Other

Churchgate Khau Gali

Khau Gali, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default

    Carter Road Khau Galli

    The cool sea breeze, good crowd and food everywhere! We’ve learned to take our time seriously at the Carter Road Khau Galli. Our favorites are the shawarmas and rolls, while the momos and Indian-Chinese preparations come a close second. Best part? They have a lot of options available for desserts! 

    Other

    Carter Road Khau Gali

    Near Shree AmrutI CHS, Khar Danda, Carter Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

    image-map-default

      Zaveri Bazaar

      If you’re bored of the usual street food and are feeling adventurous enough to try something unique, head over to Zaveri Bazaar to dig into plates of street style tawa pulao, crispy dosas, khichiya papad, pav bhaji, dabeli bhel, chaat, piping hot samosas, vada pav, dahi vada, and medu vada. You know what the best part is? You can eat all of this under INR 500. 

      Markets

      Zaveri Bazaar

      Kalbadevi, Mumbai

      image-map-default

        Bandra East

        The quiet neighbourhood of East Bandra will surprise you with its street food offerings. Stalls serving home-cooked meals like poha, upma, sheera, and dosas to small restaurants serving authentic Malvani and Goan food, there is something here for every palette. We particularly love the Malvani food at Sadichcha!

        Casual Dining

        Sadichha

        4.0

        Opp. MIG Cricket Club, Gandhi Nagar, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

        image-map-default

        Elphinstone Road Railway Station

        The plethora of street food available under Elphinstone Bridge makes the walk to office worth it. Rainbow sandwiches, omelette sandwiches, vada pavs, kutcha dabelis and chai make for great breakfast, and sometimes we even drop by for lunch (those Mysore Masala Dosas are heavenly!)   

        Other

        Elphinstone Road Railway Station

        Balasheth Mandurkar Marg, Krishna Nagar, Parel, Mumbai

        image-map-default

          Behram Baug

          Not too many people know about this kahu galli in Jogeshwari. They have supremely delicious street food being sold at unbelievable prices, and we are particularly in love with their dessert offerings. Jalebis, falooda and phirnis are our go-to foods here, and the seekh-kebabs and paratha meals come a close second. 

          Other

          Behram Baug Khau Gali

          Behram Baug Road, Behram Baug, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai

          image-map-default

            Cumbala Hill

            This small lane opposite St. Stephen Church might be easy to miss, but that would also mean missing out on some heavenly street food so well, keep your eyes open! This kahu galli isn’t too big, but it sure does have some wonderful street food to sample. From biryani and pizzas to wok-fried Chindian preparations, this khau galli has a bit of everything.

            #LBBTip- on a diet? They also have stores offering healthy and nutritious food.

            Other

            Chinoy Mansion

            August Kranti Marg, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai

            image-map-default

              Vile Parle Khau Galli

              This one’s a vegetarian’s delight. Right outside Vile Parle Station, this khau galli opens after 6pm and offers some mouth-watering gol-gappas,frankies, sandwiches, dosas, pav-bhajis and much more. We recommend checking this out on a lazy night when you don’t feel like cooking at home. 

              Other

              Vile Parle Khau Galli

              4.3

              Bajaj Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

              image-map-default

                GTB Nagar Khau Galli

                Bored of Maharashtrian street food? How about some North Indian and Punjabi street food, right here in Mumbai? Yeah, a stroll around GTB Nagar Khau Galli will have you choosing from chole bhatures and pinni made in desi ghee, to kebabs and tikkas and even biryanis. If you’re here, do not leave without eating the paya at Pappu Payawala. They also have stalls serving piping hot jalebis made right in front of you. 

                Dhabhas

                Sardar Paya House

                Sardar Nagar, Sion Kollwada, JK Bhasin Marg, GTB Nagar, Sion, Mumbai

                image-map-default

                Mohammed Ali Road Khau Galli

                This is probably the most famous Khau Galli in Mumbai thanks to the meaty offerings during Ramadan. From spicy tikkas, soft naans, succulent kebabs, and mouth-watering malpuas, there is something for everyone on this street that runs alongside Minara Masjid. In fact, the legendary restaurants that sell Nalli Nihari and Haleem are a favourite with Bollywood stars. This street is home to the famous Suleiman Bakery that has the best phirni in the city.

                Other

                Mohammed Ali Road

                Koliwada, Masjid Bandar West, Mandvi, Mumbai

                image-map-default