Mumbai is a foodie’s paradise; from local vada pav stalls to international fine dine chains, there is something here for every budget and every palate. If street food is your style, nothing comes close to what Mumbai has to offer. Check out some of these khau gallis in Mumbai that will introduce you to some of the best street food of your life. True story.
Mumbai Khau Gallis You Must Bookmark
Churchgate Khau Galli
While they have a whole variety of street food available, it is the fish thali for INR 70 that we cannot stop thinking about! If you’re a seafood lover, this fish thali is going to make this trip worth it. While you’re here, check out the pani puri stalls and since it’s summer, the kacchi kairi soda for INR 20 is perfect to cool down with.
Carter Road Khau Galli
The cool sea breeze, good crowd and food everywhere! We’ve learned to take our time seriously at the Carter Road Khau Galli. Our favorites are the shawarmas and rolls, while the momos and Indian-Chinese preparations come a close second. Best part? They have a lot of options available for desserts!
Zaveri Bazaar
If you’re bored of the usual street food and are feeling adventurous enough to try something unique, head over to Zaveri Bazaar to dig into plates of street style tawa pulao, crispy dosas, khichiya papad, pav bhaji, dabeli bhel, chaat, piping hot samosas, vada pav, dahi vada, and medu vada. You know what the best part is? You can eat all of this under INR 500.
Bandra East
The quiet neighbourhood of East Bandra will surprise you with its street food offerings. Stalls serving home-cooked meals like poha, upma, sheera, and dosas to small restaurants serving authentic Malvani and Goan food, there is something here for every palette. We particularly love the Malvani food at Sadichcha!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Elphinstone Road Railway Station
The plethora of street food available under Elphinstone Bridge makes the walk to office worth it. Rainbow sandwiches, omelette sandwiches, vada pavs, kutcha dabelis and chai make for great breakfast, and sometimes we even drop by for lunch (those Mysore Masala Dosas are heavenly!)
Behram Baug
Not too many people know about this kahu galli in Jogeshwari. They have supremely delicious street food being sold at unbelievable prices, and we are particularly in love with their dessert offerings. Jalebis, falooda and phirnis are our go-to foods here, and the seekh-kebabs and paratha meals come a close second.
Cumbala Hill
This small lane opposite St. Stephen Church might be easy to miss, but that would also mean missing out on some heavenly street food so well, keep your eyes open! This kahu galli isn’t too big, but it sure does have some wonderful street food to sample. From biryani and pizzas to wok-fried Chindian preparations, this khau galli has a bit of everything.
#LBBTip- on a diet? They also have stores offering healthy and nutritious food.
Vile Parle Khau Galli
This one’s a vegetarian’s delight. Right outside Vile Parle Station, this khau galli opens after 6pm and offers some mouth-watering gol-gappas,frankies, sandwiches, dosas, pav-bhajis and much more. We recommend checking this out on a lazy night when you don’t feel like cooking at home.
GTB Nagar Khau Galli
Bored of Maharashtrian street food? How about some North Indian and Punjabi street food, right here in Mumbai? Yeah, a stroll around GTB Nagar Khau Galli will have you choosing from chole bhatures and pinni made in desi ghee, to kebabs and tikkas and even biryanis. If you’re here, do not leave without eating the paya at Pappu Payawala. They also have stalls serving piping hot jalebis made right in front of you.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Mohammed Ali Road Khau Galli
This is probably the most famous Khau Galli in Mumbai thanks to the meaty offerings during Ramadan. From spicy tikkas, soft naans, succulent kebabs, and mouth-watering malpuas, there is something for everyone on this street that runs alongside Minara Masjid. In fact, the legendary restaurants that sell Nalli Nihari and Haleem are a favourite with Bollywood stars. This street is home to the famous Suleiman Bakery that has the best phirni in the city.
