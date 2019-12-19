Authentic Kholapuri Cuisine At Its Best In Dadar

Purepur Kolhapur serves authentic kholapuri food. I had chicken thali, mutton thali, chicken sukha, and bombil fry. They were all amazing in taste also the quantity was enough. But the bombil fry was decent. The place is not that expensive and also tambda rassa, andhra rassa and rice are limitless. The ambience is themed decor. Also, they are packed on weekends as well as on weekdays.