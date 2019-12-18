Pop By This Outlet For Some Insta-Worthy Ice Cream Cones!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Cone Culture

Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Inside Niramaya Hospital, Shop 2, Near Bhoomi Towers, Sector 4, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Want to try Deliciously Lip-smacking Cones of Budapest? Then Cone Culture is your destination. With an amazing collection of Mains and desserts with sweet fillings in Chimney Cones. Baked to Perfection! Oreo Cookie and Cream Oreo coated cone filled with dark chocolate, Vanilla Ice Cream and topped with Oreo. Oreo Cookie And Cream:-159. Overall, this place is perfect to fix your sweet cravings.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

Fast Food Restaurants

Cone Culture

Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Inside Niramaya Hospital, Shop 2, Near Bhoomi Towers, Sector 4, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default