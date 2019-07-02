Saturday Brunches Made LIT With Fun Activities Especially For The Little Ones

Visited Saptami on Saturday for the Kids brunch. Every Saturday, they host a wonderful brunch for Children with some fun activities. They have tattoo artist, cupcake decoration, fishing, fridge magnet making and much more. They have live counters for Pasta, Gola, Chaat and Sandwiches. My son thoroughly enjoyed all the activities and also the food. We just couldn't resist the Gola and it was really good. The chocolate fountain was another attraction for Children. Aarav loved his pasta and pizza. The dessert spread was quite attractive and appealing to children, especially the angry Birds cake which made Aarav happy. The Zafrani Pulav was delicious. Loved it. The dal and saag were delicious too. I loved my salad plate. The Thai curry, Sichuan tofu and the appetizers were really good. Loved it all. The buffet spread was quite good. And value for money. Do visit with your children, I'm sure they will have a wonderful time.