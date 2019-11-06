Fix Your Junk Food Cravings At This Small & Cozy Cafe In Thane!

A small and cosy cafe having some quintessential board and card games but serving some bloody good food. This cafe is a sort of hidden gem situated in a bit narrow yet famous alley of Naupada (Thane). What makes it so special is their menu and how perfectly it compliments the name of this place. In kill No Kalorie everything is a bit extra (Extra creamy, extra cheesy etc.). The thing you must try here is their Garlic bread (Melting), Thin crust pizza (which you can't stop eating), Pasta (for their extra creamy base sauce) and last but not the least their Shakes/freak shakes. This place is a pure vegetarian one but a cafe serving such good Vegetarian food will make you think twice for choosing any other place over this. My recommendation is to try their any Thin crust pizza, Jacket Potatoes, Melting garlic bread, Pesto Maggi and any freak shake or Oreo shake. Also if you are a Maggi lover do try this dish called "Pesto Maggi" it may sound a bit off but believe me they compliment each other very well.