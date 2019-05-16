Coffee Lovers! Check Out This Place In Malad West

I am a very big coffee lover, be it hot coffee or cold coffee, black coffee or coffee shot, I like it all! I wanted to drink cold coffee on a hot Sunday afternoon, my friends and I were checking out which cafe to visit for the best coffee and I came up to this Coffee King, looked interesting with an interesting menu and a wide range of coffee. We all reached the place and from outside it looked a small cafe, which had small space inside in A/c and with 3-4 tables of outside sitting. We asked the service guy for his suggestion in food and he suggested Naan Omelette and said it's their USP along with cold coffee. Thus we ordered. The best cold coffee I had till date, a perfect blend of coffee with cocoa and milk - no ice cream. It tasted yum, no words to describe it further. Naan Omelette - medium size was huge and looked tempting. It tasted great, the Omelette was made up of 4 eggs. The Matka coffee is insane! The best coffee place - Coffee King 100% recommend for all coffee lovers and do try their naan Omelette it's great.