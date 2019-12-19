Dress To Impress: Here's Where You Can Get Custom Tailored Suits In Bandra

Something of a Bandra institution, Kings has been tailoring made-to-measure outfits for men since 1959. The store features brands like Raymond, Scabal, Loro Piana, Dormeuil and Ermenegildo Zegna.

What Makes It Awesome

We stepped into the bi-level store to find rows upon rows of fabric arranged floor-to-ceiling. Each section has a counter with staff who will help you with your in-store experience. The store specialises in custom tailoring and bespoke suiting - while their main focus is tailoring for men, they do in fact, also tailor suits for women.

You'll find a complete array of men's wear options including shirts, trousers, jackets, and accessories here, If you're looking for a custom fit, you can get shirts, trousers, and jackets custom made in a fabric of your choice.

What we found is that their service is impeccable. Their tailors handcraft each suit to your specific measurement and it takes upto 28 hours of customised work to create each outfit. Each suit is hand-stitched with care, and this reflects in the cut, the fit and the overall style.

Prices start at INR 800 per meter for shirts, and INR 1,200 stitching fee, trousers at INR 1,500 for the stitching fee. Tailoring a jacket here will set you back INR 9,000 and 3-piece suits at INR 25,000 up. With over 30 years in the business, this store is a solid pick for your next tailored suit.

What Could Be Better

As the suits and jackets are hand-tailored, prices tend to be on the steeper side. However, if you are willing to invest in your wardrobe, these suits in quality fabrics will be an essential addition to your wardrobe.

