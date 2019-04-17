Kitchen Garden By Suzette: A Cafe Which Serves Organic Food

Located at Pali Hill, (Bandra West, #Mumbai) Kitchen Garden by Suzette is right opposite #bandra's most popular fitness hub #Gold's #Gym. This place has a variety of good quality healthy salads, healthy snacks, quick bites, beverages and even desserts. With growing demand and need for a healthy lifestyle where many people are turning to conscious cooking, conscious food and a dedicated fitness routine. Kitchen Garden has the perfect right approach and it attracts a very health conscious crowd. Now what really surprises me about every other "healthy" outlet brands across the country is that the prices and the quantity are sometimes not justified. Where you are happily paying almost Rs 370 for a dessert and you would at least expect more than a small mini bowl of a dessert. Being a Bandra-ite I know it's cool to have less quantity and more price in the name of "healthy", but common the dessert was really delicious and the quantity wasn't satisfactory at all. The ambience is pleasant and the interiors are good. The food quality was fresh and looks good with a small visible kitchen counter which also looked clean. In terms of service half of it is self-service at the Kitchen Garden it has table seating arrangements, where you can first go and place your order at the counter then you will be given a table coupon number and one of the waiters will come and serve you your desired order. Now coming to the food this is what I tried here: 1. Relaxing Tisane: Dharamsala tea company Rs 120 Relaxing Tisane Teabags - 5*/5 Rose petals, soothing lavender, chamomile flowers, hibiscus and lemongrass. Relaxing Tisane Teabags: It is this brands signature blend of Rose Petals, Lavender, Chamomile Flowers, Hibiscus and Lemongrass it is one of their bestsellers. All ingredients are of the best grade and quality. A beautiful, aromatic blend of flowers and herbs, this is a caffeine-free option and has no tea leaves. “Tisane” is a French word meaning “infusion or decoction,” a drink made from a plant other than Camellia sinensis. They are primarily caffeine-free alternatives to true teas and can be consumed as pure brews or combined to form a herbal blend. The waiters serve freshly boiled water along with the tea bag and then you let it brew for 5-6 mins. The flavour and aroma of this tea is really amazing and relaxing. What was missing was maybe they could serve some honey or brown sugar along with it. 2. Apple Rasberry Crumble - 5*/5 Rs 320 Apple and raspberry compote, light mascarpone cream and hazelnut crumble. This was a really nice yummy dessert with the perfect crunch coming from the hazelnut crumble. I liked it. 3. Chocolate Mousse - 5*/5 Rs 370 Fresh oranges, roasted hazelnuts and smooth velvety chocolate mousse. Had a perfect blend of flavours tangy, zesty, gooey, delicious chocolate texture. I loved it, the taste was extremely amazing but again the quantity was disappointing. If you are looking for good healthy meal options or healthy breakfast/snacks etc and have money to shell out then you can definitely try this place.