Love Suzette? Head To Their New Cafe For Fresh Bread And French Rap

Keeping up with their French-ness of baking bread -their sourdough bread is baked fresh every single day at their bakery in Worli – is to to die for. Its crunchy and often comes with a filling of tart feta, hummous, or even falafel balls.

There is an open salad bar – so make your own salads and sandwiches – add prawns, avocado, pesto – literally anything from their myriad of ingredients available. However, our favourite bit is the refrigerator for grabbing a quick to-go meals – grab it and be on your way. They do health bowls as well – energy bowl with bulgar, chicken and avocado Caesar, home-made granola bars or fancy turmeric oats soaked overnight.