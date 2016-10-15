The Kitchen Garden By Suzette is an all-day organic cafe that’s opened up in Bandra and it’s all about healthy servings, good vibes and pastel walls.
Love Suzette? Head To Their New Cafe For Fresh Bread And French Rap
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
The French Connection
We’ve all accepted Suzette for their healthy salads, and scrumptious crepes thanks to French chefs who opened up Suzette back in 2012. With Kitchen Garden, they bring the concept of ‘farm to table’ to their customers- so expect raw, vegan, organic ingredients which have been imbibed into the dishes they serve and prepare. Not to forget – no one raps as beautifully as the French do – the rap playlist that plays ever-so softly in the background.
Chow Down
Keeping up with their French-ness of baking bread -their sourdough bread is baked fresh every single day at their bakery in Worli – is to to die for. Its crunchy and often comes with a filling of tart feta, hummous, or even falafel balls.
There is an open salad bar – so make your own salads and sandwiches – add prawns, avocado, pesto – literally anything from their myriad of ingredients available. However, our favourite bit is the refrigerator for grabbing a quick to-go meals – grab it and be on your way. They do health bowls as well – energy bowl with bulgar, chicken and avocado Caesar, home-made granola bars or fancy turmeric oats soaked overnight.
Sip On
Healthy smoothies and cold-pressed juices like green detox {pineapple, lime, mint and even amla}, a powerhouse smoothie with kale, organic mango and more – is what Instagram’s #heathgoals are made of. Their coffee is by Blue Tokai – so be assured your beans are brewed well.
So, We're Saying...
Did Bandra need another health cafe in its vicinity? Yes, and YES – especially when it comes packed in the form of an organic French cafe that’ll fix us up for a healthy meal and French rap.
#LBBTip
Owing to its tiny space, we recommend ordering at the counter first and then getting a place – it’s quicker and easier.
