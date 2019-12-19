Kitty-Inspired Slides, High Heels And More: We Love This Footwear Store In Ghatkopar

Coronet at Ghatkopar East is a newly opened footwear store. What drew us right in were the feline-inspired slides on their display. Priced at a modest INR 400, we made it a point to buy a pair. This store’s a hop away from R-Odeon Mall, and we loved the diverse range. There’s reasonably priced flats that are perfect for daily wear, and they all looked super comfortable and commute-friendly. There were loads of super comfy, furry slides, colourful slippers, classy espadrilles, and work-friendly wedges. We loved the uber simple flats, as well, for days when you want to look put together but haven’t got the time to make things matchy-matchy. We suggest stocking up on quality essentials from here, even though it was the more unusual shoes that caught our eye - the furry slides, specifically! But what’s more important (for now, anyway) is that they’ve got PVC shoes that are perfect for rainy days. So go here to equip yourself for the monsoons, and to get yourself a comfy pair to wear at home!