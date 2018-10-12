Try Kesar Flavoured Tea In Earthen Pots & Quick Bites At This Cafe

Fast Food Restaurants

Chaos Control Cafe

Parel, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Crystal Tower, Ground Floor, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Parel, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

People from Kolkata know how amazing is the kulhad wali chai. This small cafe right below Crystal Tower in Parel serves the Kolkata wali chai, that too in the office hub of South Mumbai. It makes for a perfect brew with some added kesar. They also serve superb poha, toasts, and snacks. Just drive in and thank me later.

What Could Be Better?

A better seating arrangement.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, and Bae.

