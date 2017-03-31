This prominent little stationery shop can be effortlessly found on Nepeansea Road along with a couple of other shops. We went it to find that it is divided into half stationery and crafts, and half gadget. Ignoring the electronic part, we went in for the kill. The sheets of paper. At Komal Collections, they keep a huge pile of differently printed sheets – elephants, colourful stripes, turtles, puppy paw prints, and many more. These are sold by the pack with about 10 sheets in a bundle for INR 45.

The beginning section has incredible DIY knick-knacks, from colourful cloth tassels you can get stitched on to cushion covers {INR 45}, multi-coloured and wooden clips that you can use to pin photographs to string, printed tapes and adorable little punchers with different shapes.