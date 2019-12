The Konkan stretch never ceases to surprise us. Blessed with beautiful landscapes and breath-taking views, it coaxes us to visit it again. We found a serene, lesser-known beach called Tarkali, which turns out is also a hub of scuba diving and other water sports.

In case you want to kick back and watch the sunset paint the sky orange, there’s the backwaters where you can live on houseboats. They’ll even provide you with binoculars and fishing rods on the boat.