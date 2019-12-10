This Outlet In Thane offers Yum Konkani Food, Check It Out Now!

Want to have some amazing Konkani food in Mumbai then I would suggest you, Konkani Haus. This is a family restaurant and the ambience of this place is just amazing. The ambience is designed just perfectly according to the Konkan. We started off with the mocktails and starters and then finished with mains and desserts. Mocktails: - Konkani haus lemonade, virgin mojito. The virgin mojito was just amazing and the lemonade was also very good with a hint of star anise present in it. Starters 1. Lollipop lapeta - this was an amazing dish with a twisted lollipop cooked in Konkani masalas. It is a must-try dish 2. Murgh achari kebab - the kebabs were soft and tender and filled with achari flavours. 3. Mutton chap - nice cooked mutton coated with rava. 4. Ukda mutton - a unit dish that you will only get here in Konkani haus. It is must-try dish. Mains 1. Mutton kheema masala - perfectly minced mutton with some amazing masalas in it which makes it even tastier. 2. Malvani chicken handi - the chicken was perfectly cooked with some amazing malavani masalas. 3.tandulchi bhakri: the rice bhakri was very soft it was just amazing. Dessert 1. Kharvas- the kharvas was just amazingly soft and sweet and also made with jaggery, not sugar so you should try it. In all, I enjoyed my dinner here very much. This is a nice place to enjoy some amazing Konkani food with your friends and family.