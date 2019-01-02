If you’re all about treks and fascinating adventures, then you will love the Korigad night trek because it’s close to Mumbai, super easy to do and is simply beautiful. And the best part? Anyone can do this trek.
Amateur Hikers, Check Out This Scenic Night Trek In Korigad For Only INR 900
What Makes It Awesome
From Lonavala, you will travel by jeep/car to the base village. The dinner has to be carried by the participants {it can be arranged for by them for additional cost if told earlier}. After the introduction round, you start the trek around 10.30pm and reach your destination within two hours, where you pitch the tent, have a campfire session and get a good night’s sleep. You wake up the following morning at 6am, explore the fort and start descending by 8am. After getting to the base you do breakfast and start the return journey to Lonavala station and are back in Mumbai by 2pm. Doesn’t this sound awesome?
Yamini Mande is a certified climber and mountaineer and conducts regular treks in and around Maharashtra. She also organises the gorgeous night trek to Korigad Fort near Lonavala. All you need to do is get to Lonavala by either road or train and everything else from there on will be taken care of by her and her team.
Pro-Tip
The charges are INR 900 per head and are inclusive of the transport from Lonavala and back, the stay in the tent on top of the fort, breakfast and the expertise. At an extra cost of INR 200 you could get sleeping bags, and INR 50 you could get sleeping mats. You can contact Yamini on 7303055000 or mail her on yamini.mande@gmail.com for more information or attend her next trek.
