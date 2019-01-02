Amateur Hikers, Check Out This Scenic Night Trek In Korigad For Only INR 900

From Lonavala, you will travel by jeep/car to the base village. The dinner has to be carried by the participants {it can be arranged for by them for additional cost if told earlier}. After the introduction round, you start the trek around 10.30pm and reach your destination within two hours, where you pitch the tent, have a campfire session and get a good night’s sleep. You wake up the following morning at 6am, explore the fort and start descending by 8am. After getting to the base you do breakfast and start the return journey to Lonavala station and are back in Mumbai by 2pm. Doesn’t this sound awesome?

Yamini Mande is a certified climber and mountaineer and conducts regular treks in and around Maharashtra. She also organises the gorgeous night trek to Korigad Fort near Lonavala. All you need to do is get to Lonavala by either road or train and everything else from there on will be taken care of by her and her team.

